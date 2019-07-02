Two suspects arrested; cocaine seized from home

MOHAWK — On July 2, 2019 detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 32-year-old man and woman from Mohawk, Michigan for charges related to the distribution of cocaine.

Detectives from UPSET began investigating the suspect several weeks ago. During the early morning hours of July 2, 2019 detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspects residence, which is located on Cliff Street in Mohawk, Michigan. During a search of the residence detectives located approximately ¼ pound of cocaine, over $6,900 in cash, and evidence of drug distribution. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be over $20,000. Both suspects were lodged on charges related to the distribution of cocaine.

The investigation remains ongoing. The names of the suspects are being withheld pending heir arraignment.

UPSET was assisted by members of the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, Larium Police Department, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department and MSP Calumet Post.