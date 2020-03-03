Suspects arrested on drug-related charges, connection to overdose in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two suspects have been arrested by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) for multiple drug-related charges.

An 18-year-old female from Marinette, WI and a 20-year-old male from Peshtigo, WI were arrested after a two-month investigation by UPSET detectives. The investigation was looking into a female heroin dealer who was a suspect in two overdoses.

On Monday night, detectives overheard a 911 call of a suspected overdose at a Menominee residence. The above female heroin dealer was present at the residence of the overdose when officers and EMS arrived. Narcan was used to revive the victim.

UPSET executed a search warrant on the home. Evidence of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl was found during the search. Drug packaging, scales, and drug ledgers were also seized.

Both subjects were lodged in the Menominee County Jail. The female was charged with two counts of Delivery of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl. The male subject was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, and Maintaining a Drug House.

The names of the subjects are not being released at this time.

