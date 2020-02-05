Two teenagers find themselves lost near Sugarloaf, call 911 for assistance to return back safely

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, along with Search and Rescue were dispatched to Sugarloaf Mountain in search for two lost hikers.

19-year-old Cameron Mason of Ishpeming and 19-year-old Kylie Hetrick of Negaunee hiked to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. When they tried to make their way back to the parking lot, they tried to find another way down instead of using the stairs. The stairs were covered in ice and very slippery.

The two became lost and called 911 for assistance. Search and Rescue located both of them and returned them to the parking lot.

