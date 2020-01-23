Two Upper Peninsula women rescued from human trafficking

FLINT, Mich. (WJMN/WNEM) – According to CBS afficiliate WNEM, multiple people have been arrested after two women were “dumped” at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The women were victims of human trafficking, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

WNEM reports, both women were from the Upper Peninsula and were 19 and 20-years-old.

The women were drugged and sexually abused over a period of four days, the sheriff’s office said.

Two suspects were arrested after attempting to pick the women up from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

According to WNEM, the sheriff’s office will release additional information on this case on Thursday, Jan. 23.

KNOW THE SIGNS

Appearing malnourished

Showing signs of physical injuries and abuse

Avoiding eye contact, social interaction, and authority figures/law enforcement

Seeming to adhere to scripted or rehearsed responses in social interaction

Lacking official identification documents

Appearing destitute/lacking personal possessions

Working excessively long hours

Living at place of employment

Checking into hotels/motels with older males, and referring to those males as boyfriend or “daddy,” which is often street slang for pimp

Poor physical or dental health

Tattoos/ branding on the neck and/or lower back

Untreated sexually transmitted diseases

Small children serving in a family restaurant

Security measures that appear to keep people inside an establishment – barbed wire inside of a fence, bars covering the insides of windows

Not allowing people to go into public alone, or speak for themselves

These warning signs are adapted from information provided by the Polaris Project and its National Human Trafficking Resource Center and Innocents at Risk.

During National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking.

From Jan. 13-17, officers will join with their colleagues in the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, and Indiana State Police, along with the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

“We are striving to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees,” stated Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “You are a force multiplier that can act as the eyes and ears of Michigan’s highways.”

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education. For more information about TAT, visit truckersagainsttrafficking.org.



To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.