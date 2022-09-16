SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.

Authorities were investigating a reported sexual assault of a child that happened in Cudahy. A 41-year-old man from Slinger was identified as the suspect.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s Slinger residence. The Cudahy Police Chief released the following statement.

The Cudahy Police Department was investigating a reported sexual assault of a child that occurred in the City of Cudahy. The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old male. The Cudahy Police Department coordinated the investigation with FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), FBI Milwaukee Safe Streets Task Force (MASSTF), Wisconsin DCI, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Slinger Police Department. Cudahy Police Detectives obtained a search warrant based on probable cause for the suspect’s residence, located within the Village of Slinger, Washington County, WI. Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot

Multiple law enforcement agencies planned to serve the warrant on September 16. State troopers pulled the suspect over after he left his residence. This was reportedly part of the operation.

However, the suspect then drove down a dead-end road and stopped his car. When the troopers approached the vehicle, the suspect reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband. The suspect stayed in the car.

One trooper reportedly fired their gun at the suspect and hit the car. Officials believe that the round did not hit the suspect.

Initial evidence shows that the suspect then shot himself with his weapon. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy, and once the evidence and facts are determined it will be turned over to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The two Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard protocol.

One of the troopers has 22 years of service and the other has seven years of service. Slinger is about 40 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.