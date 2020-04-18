Trying something new: Woodland Elementary presents Kinder-Thon

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – In these different times, schools are finding new ways to adapt and that’s no different for Woodland Elementary in Kingsford.

This time of year, registration for the next school year is happening and Woodland Elementary is doing that with the first-ever Kinder-Thon.

On Thursday, April 23rd, from 2-5pm, those looking for an Early Kindergarten and/or  Kindergarten program can call into their Kinder-Thon. By calling (906)779-2685 parents can:

  • Register their children for the 2020-21 school year
  • Learn about online registration
  • Ask experts about the Early Kindergarten and Kindergarten programs
  • Learn about Theme classes offered at Woodland: STEM, Outdoor Recreation, Music, Art, Computers, and Physical Education

Woodland will also be streaming live buildings tours throughout the event on their Facebook Page, fb.me/woodlandbts. Parents can also register by visiting flivver.info/register  or www.kingsford.org.

