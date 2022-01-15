UNDATED (WOOD) — Mark Schlissel has been removed from his post as president of the University of Michigan after the Board of Regents found evidence he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The regents announced the move Saturday evening. They said an anonymous tip about the inappropriate relationship came in Dec. 8.

“After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University,” the regents wrote in a statement.

The regents released copies of the emails in question as well, which date back to September 2019, as the board’s letter to Schlissel informing him he was being fired, in which it outlined some of the most concerning comments. Those comments include innuendo and references to emotional distress that seemingly stemmed from the relationship.

Other emails the regents released included an article about sex that Schlissel forwarded to the subordinate and references to making plans to spend time together.

“These emails demonsrate that you were communicating with the subordinate through the University of Michigan email system using an inappropriat tone and inappropriate language,” the regents’ letter to Schlissel read in part. “They also demonstrate that you were using official University of Michigan business as a means to pursue and carry out a personal relationship with the subordinate.”

“Your conduct as summarized above is particularly egregious considering your knowledge of and involvement in addressing incidents of harassment by University of Michigan personnel, and your declared commitment to work to ‘free’ the University community of sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct,” the regents continued. “…There can be no question that you were acutely aware that any inappropriate conduct or communication between you and a subordinate would cause substantial harm to the dignity and reputation of the University of Michigan.”

Fow now, former university President Mary Sue Coleman, who previously served in the role for 12 years, will step in as interim president. She retired in 2014, at which point Schlissel replaced her.

Word had already come last autumn that Schlissel was going to step down in 2023, one year earlier than previously expected, so the university was already getting ready to search for a new president.

“…That process has now been accelerated,” the board wrote.

“Each one of us, as members of the Board of Regents, aspire to create an environment where everyone in our community is able to thrive and achieve their best work, and where all feel safe and respected. “We understand the decisions announced today are unexpected and this kind of abrupt change can be especially difficult. We take our constitutional role as a governing board seriously and we all agree that this decision is in the best interest of the University we care about so deeply.” Jan. 15, 2022, public statement by the University of Michigan Board of Regents

The board expects to find someone to take over as president on a permanent basis as early as this summer.