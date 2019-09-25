U.P. Career Fair helps students learn about trades occupations

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN)- Today, September 25 was the start of the 2019 U.P. Professional Trades Career Days. The largest hands-on career fair in the U.P. allows students to learn about different trade occupations, and help meet potential employers.

Around one thousand students from the U.P will get some hands-on experience with trade skills. A variety of activities included laying brick, welding, and operating large machinery.



Jim Yates, a coordinator for the fair, says the students are really enjoying this hands-on experience.

“Students are having a great time out here. There’s so much for them to do and really get that hands-on experience. They’re going up in Boom trucks, climbing poles, they’re jackhammering, I don’t know if you hear that in the background or not. So they’re really getting a hands-on feel for it,” said Jim Yates, a coordinator for the U.P. Professional Trades Career Days.

The fair helps students explore their options after they graduate high school.

Brayden Lundquist, Senior, Escanaba High School “I’m out here driving all the equipment, excavators, skidders, harvesters, back hose, cranes, rollers, Whatever we got,” said Brayden Lundquist, a senior at Escanaba High School

The event is sponsored by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council, the UPward Talent Council – Michigan Works!, and the State of Michigan’s Workforce Development Agency.

Tomorrow’s high school sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And from 3 p.m. 6 p.m. the fair is open to the public and can participate in all the activities offered.