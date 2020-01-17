U.P. Coalition Network distributes free prescription drug lock boxes

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – People can now keep their prescription drugs safer at no cost.

The U.P. Coalition Network, which serves all 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula recently received 1,350 free prescription drug lock boxes.

Each Communities That Care in those counties can distribute them to local agencies who will also distribute them to people who want the boxes in their homes.

“It is in the battle of the opioid epidemic and keeping the drugs away from maybe youth within the home,” said Tracy Johnson, Dickinson Communities That Care. “So by having these lock boxes, we can have parents keep their prescriptions safe.”

People interested in having these in their home free of charge can contact their county’s Communities That Care.

Click here to find contact information about the coalition in your area.