U.P. community loses appeal over prison closing

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has turned aside a challenge to the closing of a prison in the Upper Peninsula.

The appeals court affirmed a decision by a judge who had dismissed a lawsuit filed by Marenisco Township and its supervisor. The community was home to the Ojibway prison in Gogebic County.

The township claimed the Corrections Department didn’t follow state law and fully measure the economic impact on the community.

The Snyder administration had acknowledged that the impact would be significant. The prison employed 230 people.

