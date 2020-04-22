U.P. couple have date nights in front of local businesses to show support amid pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With Michigan restaurants having to close its dining rooms and many other businesses out of work right now, one Upper Peninsula couple isn’t letting that stop them from having date nights.

Steve Whelan, owner of Big Boy in Marquette, and his wife Kristen decided a couple of weeks ago that they would travel around to some of their favorite local businesses every night, take a picture in front of them, and post it to Facebook. In the captions of the posts, they would state why they love the business, thank the owners, and to remind their Facebook friends to support their local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are really going to be struggling with all the restrictions and we want people, with the stimulus checks and people getting all this extra unemployment, to spend locally and to spend on local businesses,” said Whelan.

Among one of the Whelan’s stops, they posed in front of Vango’s restaurant with beers in hand, cheering to the place where they went on their first date years ago, and still go on that date every year.

“Some places are sentimental. One place is where I met my wife. Another place is the place I had my first date with my wife and a lot of them are just really good friends that own businesses I’ve known over the years,” said Whelan.

The year 2020 will mark 25 years of marriage for the Whelan’s, and they hope to celebrate they anniversary with a local business when the pandemic is over.