U.P. encourages LinkedIn to properly recognize region

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Some people are working to get the Upper Peninsula better represented on the networking website, LinkedIn.

The goal is to get the U.P. recognized as its own region on the website. Currently, those from the U.P. who use the site can only choose Duluth, MN, Wausau, WI, Green Bay, WI, and Saginaw, MI.

According to a press release, this means companies and people who want to network through sort or search functions are unable to maximize some of LinkedIn’s primary tools.

“I have had business contacts mention they were unsure if they had found me on LinkedIn when conducting a search because it assigns my region as Green Bay, Wisconsin even though I have Marquette, MI listed as my location,” shared James Larsen, CEO of UPPCO. Adding “it can really throw people off when the wrong area is listed, much less the wrong state. Establishing our own LinkedIn region would not only improve functionality, but more accurately represent our area’s true identity.”