U.P. Energy Task Force meeting in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The next meeting of the Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force will be Friday, Sept. 20.

It’s being held at Finlandia University in Hancock. The meeting is open to the public and people can give their feedback.

The meeting will be in the Leroy Keranen Conference Room 323 of the Jutila Center, 200 Michigan St., from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break from 1–2:30 p.m.

The afternoon portion of the meeting will be open for public comment to help the task force complete its work as outlined in Executive Order 2019-14. Comments can also be submitted online at EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

The goals of the task force is to:

-Assess the U.P.’s overall energy needs and how they are currently being met.

-Formulate alternative solutions for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability, and environmental soundness. This shall include, but is not limited to, alternative means to supply the energy sources currently used by U.P. residents, and alternatives to those energy sources.

-Identify and evaluate potential changes that could occur to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the economic, environmental, and other impacts of such changes; and the alternatives for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs in response to such changes.



The task force is directed to complete its final report in two stages. First, it is required to submit a propane plan to the governor by March 31, focused on alternative means to supply propane to the U.P. consistent with section 2(a) of the Executive Order. Second, the Task Force is required to submit the remainder of its report, also consistent with section 2(a), by March 31, 2021.