U.P. Energy Task Force to hold an organizational meeting

The first meeting of the Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force established by Executive Order 2019-14 will take place at 1 p.m. July 9 at the Northern Center, Ballroom III, 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

The meeting will be open to the public.

The Task Force plans to schedule multiple listening sessions across the Upper Peninsula this fall specifically for the purpose of receiving public input.

The dates and locations for the listening sessions and other meetings will be made available after the July 9 organizational meeting.

