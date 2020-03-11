U.P. Energy Task Force to release draft propane report; public can comment through April 6

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Energy Task Force will meet Friday to discuss a draft of the panel’s report on propane availability in the Upper Peninsula and the Task Force’s recommendations.

The Draft Report of the Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force Part I – Propane Supply will be available beginning next week on the Task Force’s website, Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce. It is the first of two reports the U.P. Energy Task Force is to submit to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The draft propane report contains recommendations for actions by the Governor, Legislature, and state agencies to track and anticipate supply and demand, minimize disruption impact, and provide a more cohesive plan for those who are affected by high energy costs in the U.P.

Public comments on the recommendations section of the draft report can be submitted via email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov. All comments submitted no later than April 6 will be considered by the Task Force for possible inclusion in the final report, which is due to the Governor by April 17. The submission date was extended to allow for a longer public review period.

Friday’s Task Force meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Island Resort & Casino’s Wolf Conference Room, W399 Highway 2 and 41, Harris, Mich. There will be a public comment period beginning at 11 a.m.

People who need special assistance to participate can contact Kimber Frantz at 517-284-5035 in advance of the meeting.

Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order outlined specific goals for the U.P. Energy Task Force:

Assess the U.P.’s overall energy needs and how they are being met.



Formulate alternative solutions for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability, and environmental soundness. This includes, but is not limited to, alternative means to supply the energy sources used by U.P. residents, and alternatives to those energy sources.



Identify and evaluate potential changes that could occur to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the economic, environmental, and other impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs due to such changes.

A full report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives is due to Gov. Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

Follow the activities of the U.P. Energy Task Force at Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.