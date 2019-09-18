U.P. Honor Flight Banquet

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — A banquet was held tonight for the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XVII.

More than 80 veterans from WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War will go to Washington, D.C. tomorrow. They’ll be there for one day to tour the sights and see the memorials built in their honor.

The event tonight included a meal, entertainment, and a chance to start making memories.

Scott Knauf with the U.P. Honor Flight says, “They get to know each other tonight. Also, for the free-agent guardian that is a guardian who’s going with us but doesn’t know their veteran they meet them tonight and start creating that friendship.”

The community is invited to the welcome home ceremony tomorrow night to welcome the veterans back to the Delta County Airport.

The hangar will open at 7:00 p.m. and the veterans are expected to fly back in around 8:30 p.m.

