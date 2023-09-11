UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The seasons are changing, and so are the labor needs of nearby employers. Here is a look at who’s hiring around Marquette County.

Eagle Mine

Eagle Mine is located in Champion, MI and is owned by Lundin Mining, an international operation. Eagle Mine has a 4.4 rating on recruiting website Glassdoor. Openings include:

Great Lakes Recovery Centers

Great Lakes Recovery Centers is a non-profit behavioral health agency offering services including substance use disorder programming, mental health services, and child & adolescent care. Since its humble beginnings in Marquette several decades ago, the organization now includes nearly 20 in and out-patient centers around the Upper Peninsula. GLRC has a 3.4 rating on Glassdoor. Openings include:

Jasper Ridge Brewery & Restaurant

Jasper Ridge is a long-time Ishpeming establishment offering crafts beer and great food for over 20 years. Openings include:

Negaunee Senior Citizens Center

The Negaunee Senior Center is a full-service center for people over the age of 60 living in the surrounding community. The center provides in-home services including homemaker aide, help with chores, case support and a variety of social activities. Openings include:

To find more job opportunities near you, keep up with the latest updates from GINCC or your local chamber of commerce.