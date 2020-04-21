U.P. man missing since April 9

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — 64-year-old Bruce Burling from Sault Ste. Marie was reported missing on April 13. He was last seen April 9 at the Mid-City Motel on Portage Street wearing a maroon robe and boxer shorts.

According to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, Burling has severe medical issues and poor communication skills.

He’s described as 6 feet and 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, short gray/brown hair that is balding, and brown eyes. Burling also has a tube in his throat.

If you’ve seen him or have information about where he may be please call police at 906-632-5744.