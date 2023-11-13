GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) — Seann Pietila pled guilty in a West Michigan courtroom today, admitting to one of three charges levied against him by Federal prosecutor Mark Totten just months ago. The judge accepted the plea deal reached by Pietila and Totten’s office, and is expected to sentence him in March of next year.

The charges stem from private Instagram messages between him and three other individuals, where Pietila told them how he planned to carry out an attack on a Lansing-area synagogue.

An undated courtesy photo of Seann Pietela. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan)

Pietila pled guilty to Count 2 of the original indictment transmitting threatening communication in interstate or foreign commerce. The first count of that charge was dropped, as well as the charge of threatening to kill or injure by means of fire.

He could face up to five years in prison. Pietila sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2024.