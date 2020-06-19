U.P. man wanted in attempted murder investigation

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan State Police are looking for 33-year-old Trevor Lee Gault and his girlfriend 20-year-old Alyssa Arnold. Both are from Manistique.

Gault has an active, felony warrant for his arrest for assault with intent to murder. It’s in regard to the shooting incident Wednesday evening in Schoolcraft County.

Gault and Arnold are in an unknown vehicle at this time with an unknown direction of travel.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any other information you can also call the Michigan State Police – Gladstone Post at 906-428-4411.

Troopers were sent to the area of Inwood Township in Schoolcraft County Wednesday for the shooting. A Manistique man was found shot.

The victim was airlifted to Marquette for further treatment.