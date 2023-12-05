MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The soon-to-be new mayor of Menominee is taking an early shot at two local dispensaries in an effort to end the years-long litigation against the city related to its marijuana business ordinances.

Menominee Mayor-Elect Casey Hoffman sent out an open letter to the two dispensaries currently suing the city in an effort to preserve the original marijuana ordinance, under which Rize and the Fire Station won the two allotted permits. Other dispensaries then sued, and the city has since uncapped the limit on permits.

Of the lawsuits, Hoffman closes his letter saying, “This conduct is beneath the dignity of Rize and The Fire Station. Kindly knock it off. A free market has brought five dispensaries to Menominee, for now.”

This past November, Hoffman beat out long-time mayor Jean Stegeman by 45 votes. One focus of their campaigns centered on the marijuana ordinances, open meetings act violations, and ongoing legal battles involving several dispensaries.

The lawsuits began in 2021 when Lume, Higher Love, Nirvana, and others sued the city following the choice to award only two marijuana permits to Rize and the Fire Station. The ordinance was changed this Summer, and the two original dispensaries are fighting to change it back.

In his letter, Hoffman calls for Rize and the Fire Station to drop their lawsuits against the city—one fighting to go back to the limited-permit ordinance, and the other accusing city officials and other companies of corruption and conspiracy to change the rule in the first place.

Rize lawyer Mike Cox responded to our email for comment on Hoffman’s letter saying, “we don’t fear competition, in fact, as Judge Barglind found, we won our license through an open and fair competition that complied with State law. We are all about competition – when the rules are the same for everybody.”

Cox in turn said city council members “watered down ethics rules to helped their cronies who could not compete with us in a fair competition for licenses, then they trampled on the rights of Menominee’s citizens to vote on marihuana policy, and finally, created crazy rules to favor certain crony companies, allowed connected politicians to make money, and violated State law. That is not competition.”

In an interview, Hoffman says their claims are political. “I don’t think it was appropriate for an outside cannabis company that doesn’t know Menominee to get involved in city politics, and without evidence, [and] call the city council members unethical… They hired outside protesters to circulate a false petition in Menominee, calling people corrupt.”

When asked about the police appropriation added to the latest marijuana ordinance that blocked a ballot initiative from sending the permit limit question to voters, Hoffman said, “the citizens of Menominee should have been given the opportunity to vote on how many dispensaries they wanted years ago, but it never happened. And as a result, the citizens now are in a position where they have an uncapped market and they have five, maybe more dispensaries coming to Menominee. That was a failure of government. No way around it.”

Cheryl Haupt and Steve Fifarek will be joining the Menominee city council after beating the incumbents of their respective wards.

In his letter Hoffman says “a company with ties to The Fire Station spent thousands of dollars in political advertisements campaigning” for them and Jean Stegeman. According to LARA, the Fire Station’s lawyer is the resident agent of the company that paid for them.

When asked about the mailers, Haupt said she was unaware of the effort until she received one in the mail herself, and disagreed with Hoffman’s comment that they are “both good people who have been duped and confused by a whole lot of dark money” from Rize and the Fire Station.

On Hoffman’s comment about voting on the ordinance, Haupt says the people voted on whether they wanted marijuana in Menominee at all about three years ago. She interprets the near 50/50 result as a reason to compromise, and limit the number of stores allowed in the city. Given the current state of things, Haupt says it’s too early for her to say what the right path forward is from here.

We also asked Hoffman, given the history of lawsuits in the city, what aside from the current lawsuits make Rize and the Fire Station different from companies like Lume, Higher Love, and Nirvana. “They’re not any different. I worry that the other companies could sue in the future,” though he says they are currently bound by the settlement agreement struck earlier this year.

Hoffman, Fifarek, and Haupt are set to take office in less than a month. Hearings for the lawsuit brought by Rize and the Fire Station are scheduled into next year.

You can find Hoffman’s full open letter here, as well as the response from Rize’s lawyer.