ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Night two of the Northern Lights Fest brought a country music star into the U.P. Fans were lined up at the grandstand gates at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba before 4 PM to find their seat to see Keith Urban, Austin Snell, and Ingrid Andress. The country music fans were filled with excitement and couldn’t wait for the concert.

“I’m speechless, pretty much my excitement,” said Jamie Wenzel, concert goer from Wisconsin.

“Me and my friend decided we should get tickets and go,” said Tammy Madeu, concert goer from Manistique.

This was the second of two nights of the Northern Lights Music Fest. Friday night rock and roll took the stage with pop evil, Sebastian Bach, and Nelson.