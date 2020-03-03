U.P. native fighting fire with fire

BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WJMN) — 30-year-old, U.P. native, Stephen Jousma has been protecting land from wildfires for the past 3 years with the elite Alpine Hotshots.

“We are here to save people’s property and homes and we also want to get home to our own families,” said Stephen Jousma, Alpine Hotshots.

The Alpine Hotshots is a 20 person fire fighting crew based out of the Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado.

Stephen has fought fires in Colorado, Montana, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, and even Canada.

Hotshot’s main goal is to protect and conserve land that may be in danger.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that wildfires can happen anywhere, not just out west, but even in Michigan or I’m in Minnesota right now,” said Jousma.

“So I think it’s just an issue everybody’s gonna have to deal with at some point in their life and I think it’s important because there are multiple ways you can approach it and multiple ways you can deal with it and I think there’s a lot of really good firefighters out there that are looking at safety first and trying to help people out, like save homes and stuff like that, while also keeping their people safe.”

Graduating with a degree in Environmental Conservation, Stephen worked with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as a fire technician.

He wanted to work outdoors and help keep the wildlife safe and after talking with a friend who was apart of the Hotshots, Stephen wanted in.

“The couple of the guys I met at NMU were actually doing the fire classes, that’s how I originally found out about it and then I went to the Minnesota Conservation Core, which is like the new civilian conservation core, but the states have taken over the program and through that program, they have you working with like the DNR, the Fish & Wildlife, and the park service. One of our projects was working at a wildlife refuge in Central Minnesota in Oak Savannah and Prairie biome. They do a lot of prescribed fire in it, so we were asked to help them prescribe burns and preparation for them.”

Started off local and then Stephen applied for the Hotshots. The hotshots stood out to him because of how much work is needed to succeed.

“Their specific task is wildfire and they just travel to fires. We do search and rescue at the park (Rocky Mountain National Park) and there are other things we will do like fire reduction if we are not on a wildfire. I really just enjoy the work and the people and the comradery with it. I really made some good friends out of wildfires,” said Jousma.

The hotshots season starts at the beginning of April and they work 14 days on, 2 off, for about six months, depending on how the season turns out, but Stephen said he has worked for 20 days straight during a tough period.

To become a member, you need to pass an endurance test, which consists of carrying a 45-pound backpack for 3 miles, while finishing in less than 45 minutes.

Once done with that, they run 8-minute miles for 8 miles.

It seems intense, but being in great shape is critical for keeping everyone safe.

“The biggest thing is just knowing how to push yourself, but also staying healthy and that’s a big thing too. I know a lot of guys will be peaking really hard and get hurt before the season even starts and they kind of have a nagging injury for the entire summer.”

From all of us at Local 3, stay safe out there Stephen, you’re making the U.P. proud.

“I would like to send a shout out to the Wildlife Fire Fighter Foundation. They are a really cool organization we donate to every year. I recommend people check that out. It’s a huge resource for us. If someone gets injured on the job and a lot of us are seasonal employees, so we don’t get the benefit of having health insurance year-round to kind of cover us, so they kind of have funding that helps people that get hurt or their families or if someone dies, they get funding to their families.”