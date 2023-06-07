LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – After serving for more than 30 years as a staff member in the Michigan state Senate and House of Representatives, Upper Peninsula native Joy Brewer was honored Wednesday following her retirement in April earlier this year.

Born and raised in Kingsford, Brewer also worked in the Keweenaw for many years.

Michigan’s 38th District State Senator and Dickinson County native Ed McBroom honored Brewer Wednesday in light of her retirement.

The tribute, sent to media on Wednesday from the Michigan Senate Republicans, reads as follows:

“Joy Brewer has spent decades in service to the people of Michigan by working for them in the state Capitol… Joy always kept a close eye out for the people and land of the Upper Peninsula, her birthplace and where her heart always resides…Countless residents of the UP knew they could get in touch with Joy about their problems and that she would forward them on to a legislator. Legislators knew that Joy could get them in touch with the right UP person on nearly any issue for the west end and the Keweenaw.”

“Joy Brewer is a woman with a true servant’s heart,” McBroom said. “She lives the scripture, ‘In all you do, work with all your heart as working for the Lord.’ We will deeply miss her friendship, kindness, indomitable spirit, resilience, and respect for the rules of fair play and proper procedure. We wish her all the best in retirement knowing that none of her wonderful attributes will retire but only be transferred to her next endeavors.”