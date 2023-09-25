KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Keweenaw County Sheriff has confirmed Joel Tuoriniemi was the man who died after a car crash last Tuesday. Sheriff Pennala says his office is still investigating what caused the crash.

On Friday, Michigan Technological University released a statement about Tuoriniemi, expressing sadness for the loss of the professor who was first hired in 2001. A funeral was held on Sunday in Calumet, where his family encouraged all members of the Michigan Tech community to attend.

Tuoriniemi was born a native of Keweenaw, staying in the area to attend college at Michigan Tech before pursuing further studies elsewhere.

The author of the release describes Tuoriniemi as an earnest, caring educator before going on to say,

“Joel is remembered by his colleagues and students for his dedication to always providing whatever was needed to benefit students. He often proclaimed he had the best job in the world, and it showed in his passion for teaching. His rhinoceros tattoo reminded him how to approach every class.”

You can find the university’s full release on their website. The College of Business has also created a space to share memories on Kudoboard.