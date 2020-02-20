U.P. not selected for rocket launch site

Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula will not be home to a rocket launch site that will send satellites into space.

Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County and the Chippewa County International Airport were two of the locations in the running. However, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association announced that Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport has been chosen for the horizontal spaceport.

The site-selection process was conducted over the past eight months. The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport received the highest ranking because of its runway infrastructure, business capacity, operational strength, and safety track record.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of developing Michigan’s ecosystem of space technology,” said Gavin Brown, executive director of MAMA. “While much work lies ahead, we are pleased to share these initial results from our due diligence. Such a facility would solidify Michigan’s leadership role in the aerospace and defense industry while becoming an important economic catalyst.”