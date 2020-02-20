U.P. not selected for rocket launch site

News
Posted: / Updated:
Sawyer International Airport_-6199108578453598616

Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula will not be home to a rocket launch site that will send satellites into space.

Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County and the Chippewa County International Airport were two of the locations in the running. However, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association announced that Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport has been chosen for the horizontal spaceport.

The site-selection process was conducted over the past eight months. The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport received the highest ranking because of its runway infrastructure, business capacity, operational strength, and safety track record.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of developing Michigan’s ecosystem of space technology,” said Gavin Brown, executive director of MAMA. “While much work lies ahead, we are pleased to share these initial results from our due diligence. Such a facility would solidify Michigan’s leadership role in the aerospace and defense industry while becoming an important economic catalyst.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Polar Plunge Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge Part Two"

Polar Plunge Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge Part One"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020"

Gestational diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gestational diabetes"

Bay College plans a medical expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay College plans a medical expansion"