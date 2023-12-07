MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A local veterinarian is warning the public of possible rabies exposure after a pet skunk owned in Escanaba died and tested positive for the disease. The Department of Natural Resources says more animals from the same dealer could be carrying the disease.

Rabies can be transmitted by a bite or scratch, and is fatal if left untreated. A treatment called post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) has been shown to be 100% effective against rabies, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Tim Hunt at Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Marquette said his clinic previously treated the animal may have visited many places in the U.P. with its owners, and is concerned about the possibility of people who briefly interacted with it being infected.

The skunk came from Lapeer County-area dealer Rose’s Skunks. The DNR says employees may have been mixing wild and bred skunks in captivity, which could have been the cause of the infection.

An MDHHS release says the department is working to notify others who have adopted pet skunks from Rose’s Skunks. Anyone who has come in contact with a skunk is advised to contact their primary care physician immediately.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive with MDHHS said, “It can take months for rabies to show up in skunks. If the skunk you purchased is showing signs of illness or has died, please contact your veterinarian and health care provider immediately as you may be at risk for rabies and require treatment.”

The skunk tested positive for the disease after its death on Nov. 29, and was purchased from the dealer within the last six months.

Dr. Hunt said the infected skunk, named “Dixie,” was taken to his clinic to be spayed in early October. Several employees were exposed to the animal during its visit, and after the skunk was found to be rabid Dr. Hunt said they sought PEP treatment out of an abundance of caution. We’re told all employees who sought treatment are in good health.

“Any mammal can be infected with rabies,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland. “MDARD continually urges all pet and livestock owners, including purchasers of these skunks, to work with their veterinarians to ensure their animals are up to date on all required vaccines like rabies to protect them from disease.”

The first symptoms of rabies in animals may include fever, lethargy, vomiting and lack of appetite, according to MDHHS. Within days, symptoms that are more specific to brain dysfunction appear and may include weakness, difficulty walking, paralysis, seizures, difficulty swallowing/excessive salivation, abnormal behavior and aggression.

The early symptoms of rabies in people may include fever, headache, general weakness and discomfort that may include prickling or an itching sensation at the site of a bite. These symptoms may last for days.

Over time, symptoms that are more specific to brain dysfunction appear and may include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, agitation, partial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, and a fear of water. Once symptoms of rabies occur, the disease is nearly always fatal.