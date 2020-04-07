U.P. Pink Power’s 17 Mile FUNdraising Walk set for May 30

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Pink Power is a non-profit organization that raises funds to help individuals and families who are going through a rough time like cancer, a house fire or recovering from a car accident.

Every year, the organization holds the 17 Mile FUNdraising Walk. Participants can walk, run, bike to Gary’s Knotty Pine with food and pit stops along the way. If you can’t do the entire 17 miles, that’s okay. They have support vehicles all along the route.

Dawn Lambert spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

