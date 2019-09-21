MARQUETTE COUNTY — The 2019 U.P. Professional Trades Career Days will be held September 25 and 26, 2019 at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.

High school students will be trying out hands-on activities to get them interested in trades programs both in high school and after graduation.

Some activities include:

Operating bulldozers, cranes, and excavators

Laying bricks

Climbing power poles

Welding

Carpentry skills

Participate in military and 1st responder exercises

And more

The high school sessions will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. From 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. the community is encouraged to come and try out the activities for themselves.

For more information about the U.P. Professional Trades Career Days, contact Jim Yates at the Marquette Alger Regional Education Service Agency at (906)226-5147 or by email at jyates@maresa.org