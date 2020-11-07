U.P. Regional Blood Center in critical need of blood donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is in critical need of O Negative, O Positive, and A Positive blood types.

Rachel Heath, Coordinator of Blood Collections, says donations can be made at their centers in Marquette, Escanaba, Hancock or Iron Mountain.

“All types are always welcome but right now we specifically need those types of blood,” said Heath.

Heath says you can make an appointment to donate at one of their center or attend a blood drive.

“We’re on the road three to four days a week so we try to make it convenient to come to you,” said Heath. “And you just come to a blood drive or a blood center near you and come in, fill out your paperwork, donate and then get juice and cookies.”

People should only come to donate blood if they are feeling well and not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Heath says masks are required in their donation centers and at blood drives.

“Beforehand just eat a good meal, be hydrated and then just schedule an appointment,” said Heath. “When you come, before you come to donate you just need to make sure you have your photo ID.”

Heath says the process is straightforward and takes about thirty minutes.

“All blood donations done through the U.P. regional blood center across the U.P., at a blood drive or a center, all those blood donations, stay here in the U.P. and those are the ones going to the hospitals, to 13 hospitals here in the U.P. to help save the lives of patients here,” said Heath.

You can find the dates for upcoming blood drives on their Facebook page. You can also call one of the regional blood centers to make an appointment for dontation.

The Red Cross is also hosting several blood drives in the U.P. from now through December. Laura McGuire, external communications manager for The Red Cross, says they have an essential need for blood. She says they have a mission to supply blood when and where it’s needed.

“Blood that we collect in local communities are prioritized with contracts through local hospitals and because we’re such a large inventory management system we are able to take blood and move it across state lines if possible,” said Mcguire “And this is really beneficial if someone should have a very rare blood type and it might not be available locally so we are able to use our inventory management and have blood sent maybe from California.”

The Red Cross is also testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies as they collect it. McGuire says this doesn’t diagnose whether someone has COVID-19 but it does show whether someone has been exposed in the past.

“If your blood should happen to test positive we then put it toward another test and your blood products and your plasma could actually be going, if it passes the two tests, to coronavirus patients in hospitals that are severely ill,” said McGuire. “And what we’ve seen is that plasma from patients that have already been exposed to the coronavirus can be beneficial to people who are very very ill in the hospital.”

To donate with the Red Cross, you must Dates for Red Cross blood drives can be found on their website.

