U.P. Regional Blood Center in critical need of O-, O+, B+, A- blood types

UPPER PENINSULA. Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O-, O+, B+, A- blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Call 906-449-1450 or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UPRB906/ or website at http://www.mgh.org/our-services/all-services/regional-blood-donation for center details and upcoming blood drives.

Currently, the Marquette Center is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 a.m. -4 p.m. on Friday.