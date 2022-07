UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center says they are experiencing a critical need for A, B and O negative blood types along with O positive blood types.

Blood donations can be made at any of the U.P. Regional Blood Center collection sites located in Marquette, Hancock, and Escanaba.

For hours and scheduling for Marquette call (906) 449-1450, for Hancock called (906) 483-1392 and for Escanaba call (906) 786-8420.

