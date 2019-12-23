U.P. Regional Blood Center in need of blood donations

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center is in desperate need of all blood types. However, there is a particular need for O negative and B negative blood types.

There is an upcoming blood drive in Ontonagon. It’s taking place at Ontonagon Area Schools from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

A single unit of blood can save as many as three lives.

For more information about upcoming blood drives, or to set one up, call the U.P. Regional Blood Center at (906) 449-1450 or (800) 491-4483 (GIVE).