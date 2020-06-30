U.P. residents encouraged to continue safe practices during upcoming holiday weekend

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is encouraging residents to continue safe practices to reduce the chances of spreading the novel coronavirus.

As of June 30, Michigan has over 70,000 cases of COVID-19. Here in the Upper Peninsula, Chippewa County just reported seven new active cases. This puts the U.P. at over 160 confirmed cases.

“If people don’t make the right choices about taking extra precautions or trying to protect themselves or their loved ones, then we run that risk of increasing cases and overwhelming the medical system. We also then run the risk of stepping back within the phases of the reopening,” said Kate Beer, the health officer/administrator for WUPHD.

Case numbers could rise as the summer continues on.

“We’ve recently seen an increase [of cases] at a faster pace so, that’s of concern to us. And it is due to people moving around, you know. People are no longer in the quarantine, no longer in the stay at home order. So we would anticipate seeing a slight increase,” said Beer.

The following recommendations are encouraged for you to follow during the holiday celebration and throughout the summer:

• Keep it small. A gathering should be under 50 people inside or 250 people outside. Meeting

outside is preferable.

• Stay at least six feet apart from those not in the same household both indoors and outdoors.

• Wash or sanitize hands often.

• Wear masks.

• Stay at home if you are not feeling well, even if your symptoms are mild.

• Do not share food, drinks, or other items. Have everyone bring their own snacks or serve food

with single-use serving utensils.

• Food vendors must be licensed to provide food to the public.