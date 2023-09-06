UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — As the Michigan Attorney General is extending the deadline to receive opioid settlement funds, all eligible municipalities in the U.P. are already in line to receive the money.

As of Wednesday, 41 of the 279 municipalities eligible to receive funds from the multi-billion dollar national settlement with Walgreens after a lawsuit concerning the company’s role in the opioid epidemic. Those municipalities now have until Sept. 20 to register to receive funds. In all, over $754,000 is currently left on the table.

Georgetown and Commerce Townships downstate are eligible but listed as “not participating.” They were set to receive about $5,000 and $14,000, respectively.

In the Upper Peninsula, Marquette is in line to receive $421,000 and Delta County is set to bring in $181,000. Other municipalities will get lesser amounts.

All eligible municipalities in the Upper Peninsula have done what is needed to receive funding, according to the Attorney General’s office. You can see the current data on which municipalities are participating, and how much money the state has allocated to them below.

Source: Michigan Attorney General’s Office