U.P. Soldier honored before Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJMN) – Before the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers battled it out on Monday Night Football, there was a celebration on Lambeau Field. The Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Army Major Terry Mercier and his family for ‘Operation Fan Mail.’ The effort recognizes military member, veterans, and their families at Packer home games.

Mercier was born in Norway, Michigan and grew up in Powers, Michigan. We talked with Mercier on the phone as he and his family were driving to Georgia from Green Bay. He said, “We’ve got a lot of Yooper family that came down to the game. We tailgated before and after the game.” He went on to say, “We went through about nine pounds of brats, which is a record for our family reunion. We had aunts and uncles which I hadn’t seen in years. It was just a great place for a family reunion at Lambeau Field.”

He says they support they received is what sets the area apart from other areas of the country. Mercier said, “When you come to the Green Bay area and Upper Peninsula of Michigan, they are really and thoroughly behind the military.”

The Mercier family was given field passes before the game. Taking time to meet with country singer, Brantley Gilbert and YouTube star Ninja.

This is Detroit Lions Vs Green Bay baby pic.twitter.com/jy2P3BNy4M — Ninja (@Ninja) October 14, 2019 Mercier says his kids might not know Brantley Gilbert, but they knew Ninja.

Any Packers fan couldn’t resist an opportunity to do the famed, “Lambeau Leap.” Mercier said, “We absolutely took advantage of having family in the stands. We did the leap with my 8-year-old daughter. She was pretty excited about that.”

After meeting celebrities, shaking hands with the Mayor of Green Bay, and a salute on the field, Mercier described the feeling as, “It was very humbling being in front of a crowd of 79 thousand plus. The kids were just amazed at the amount of people and the cheers that we got. It tells you just how much Green Bay is into supporting the military.”

When we asked him what moment stood out the most, Mercier said, “The biggest thing for me was walking out the tunnel, hand in hand with my three daughters.”

Mercier did want to add a special notice for two family Grandmothers who couldn’t be at the game, Nancy Mercier in Bark River and Jean Fazer in Powers. He says they were missed but hope they can make it for the next reunion.

To learn more about Operation Fan Mail click here.