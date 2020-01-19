U.P. water systems awarded

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Several water systems in the U.P. have received a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently made the announcement.

Those awarded in the Upper Peninsula include: Baraga, Escanaba Water Department, Gladstone Water Department, Munising,

Negaunee-Ishpeming Water Authority, Sault Ste. Marie Water Treatment, St. Ignace Water Treatment,

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents of a community and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime.”

The award recognizes communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018.