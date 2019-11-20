U.P. woman dead, twin brothers arrested after crash

Courtesy: Manitowoc County, WI Sheriff’s Office

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN) — One woman from the Upper Peninsula is dead and two twin brothers from the U.P. have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash Saturday morning in Wisconsin.

According to the Manitowoc County, WI Sheriff’s Office, a car rolled over on I-43 south of Schley Road in the Township of Cooperstown.

Investigators say 33-year-old Corey Knepp of Republic was driving. 29-year-old Emily Lapointe from Iron River was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Knepp and his twin brother, Tyler Knepp, from Republic, were both arrested for possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

