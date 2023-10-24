IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — A cross-country ski resort on the west end of the Upper Peninsula has been selected by experts as one of the top 20 Nordic trails in the country. Now owners are asking for your vote to help them secure a spot in the top 10.

ABR Ski Trails has a history spanning over four decades along the Montreal River. Once the Anderson family homestead, father and son Dave and Eric opened their business in 1995. Now the resort is run by Eric and his wife Angela, who offer 38 groomed classic and skate ski trails covering 101 kilometers.

Trailside lodging ranges from private houses to rustic cabins. The houses are accessible by car and offer modern appliances, plumbing, electricity and internet. The five cabins on the property are only accessible by ski or snowshoe, where the only creature comfort waiting for you is a wood stove.

ABR Ski Trails is the only Michigan resort on the short list. Other contenders include Lapland Lake in New York, Methow Trails in Washington, and Pineland Farms in Maine. You can cast your vote online once per day until Nov. 20. The winner will be announced Dec. 1.