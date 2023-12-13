LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten along with other federal, state and local officials updated the public on the criminal case involving a Lansing 2-year-old killed when he accidentally shot himself.

U.S. Attorney Totten said Avis Damone Coward, 44, from Lansing, is now facing three new federal charges handed down by a federal grand jury Tuesday. The toddler’s mother, Emma Huver, 26, from Lansing and another person are now also facing new federal charges.

Count 1: Avis Coward – Felon in possession of a firearm (up to 20 years in prison – previously filed)

Count 2: Emma Huver – Felon in possession of a firearm (up to 20 years in prison)

Count 3: Coward and Gina Schieberl – Conspiracy to tamper with evidence (up to 20 years in prison)

Count 4: Coward and Gina Schieberl – Tampering with evidence (up to 20 years in prison)

Avis Damone Coward, 44, from Lansing, is the man being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. (Images: US Attorney’s Office of Western Michigan) Booking photograph of Emma Huver. (Ingham County)

The shooting in question here happened on Oct. 24 at the Sunoco gas station on Dunkel Rd. in Lansing.

The child’s mother, Emma Huver, was in the vehicle when the shooting happened and is also facing at least six state felony charges.