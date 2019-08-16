U.S. Border Patrol arrests 10 in Munising

MUNISING — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Sault Ste. Marie station performed a traffic stop in Munising resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals illegally present in the United States.

On Monday, August 12, Agents stopped a white Chevrolet van with multiple passengers inside. Upon questioning, the driver and nine passengers admitted to being in the United States illegally and not having any documents allowing them to be or remain in the United States. All of the subjects were transported to the Border Patrol station in Sault Ste. Marie for processing.

During processing, a total of four of the individuals were identified as previously removed aliens. Record checks revealed that one of the men, Jose Bernal-Medeles, a citizen of Mexico, had been formally removed from the United States in 2001, 2007, and 2015. In addition to these removals, he had been convicted of narcotics charges in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Today the men and woman of the United States Border Patrol made Munising safer by removing a convicted illegal alien drug dealer and nine others from the streets,” said Sault Ste. Marie Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Halonen. “Our agents will continue to enforce the laws of the United States while also continuing to keep our country, state, and local communities safe.”

Bernal and the three other previously removed aliens were turned over to the custody of ICE/ERO and are being held pending Reinstatement of Prior Order of Removal. The rest will be held pending removal proceedings.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol’s BorderWatch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.