U.S. Coast Guard heightens awareness on boating under the influence with Operation Dry Water

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station says that boating under the influence is the same as driving under the influence. With the Fourth of July being one of their busier times of the summer, they will be out making sure people are boating safely.

“It’s just where most people come out,” said Petty Officer II Terry Bailey. “They like to enjoy a day out with their family, their friends, on pontoons. We’ve seen it a lot in Munising and here in Marquette County.”

The Coast Guard’s annual campaign, Operation Dry Water is July 3-5.

“Heightened awareness on boating under the influence,” said Bailey. “It’s our job to go out there and we’re trying to mitigate and decrease the amount of alcohol that’s being consumed on, or while operating vessels because alcohol is the leading factor in deaths in recreational boating.”

The blood alcohol concentration limit when boating is .08.

“One of our missions is maritime law enforcement,” said Bailey. “So we typically are out there showing ourselves, showing our presence because we do care. We want everyone to be as safe as possible. And during this weekend for Operation Dry Water, we’ll be going out there with a little more heightened awareness of looking for specific things because tourists and just people wanting to get out on the lake for a day and utilizing the beautiful weather that we have. Yeah, I mean we’re just going to be out there doing our job.”