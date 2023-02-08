NIAGARA, Wisc. (WJMN) – A 44-year-old man from Marinette County, Wisconsin wanted on multiple charges was arrested on Monday by a joint team that included U.S. Marshals Service and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Joshua L. Otto was arrested in Niagara, Wisconsin on charges including Child Enticement, Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of THC, 4 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and 2 Counts of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. The warrant for Otto’s arrest was issued by Marinette County Circuit Court based on the charges filed by the Niagara Police Department, according to a release from the City of Niagara.

Charges for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer have also been referred to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office for an additional adult who was in the residence at the time Otto’s arrest.

Niagara, Wisconsin Police have confirmed Joshua Otto was also involved in a standoff with police in August during which he barricaded himself inside his residence in Niagara for several hours, resulting in a partial closure of US 141 in Marinette County. Otto was later arrested after hiding in an abandoned cabin near Niagara.

The Marshals were assisted by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Integrity Care EMS personnel were on standby status but weren’t activated.