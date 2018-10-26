U.S. Senate candidate John James rallies in the U.P.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE — Several rallies were held today across Northern Michigan in support of Republican John James, who’s in the race for U.S. Senate against Debbie Stabenow on November 6.

One rally was held at the Marquette Commons, where James was accompanied by Congressman Jack Bergman, Senator Tom Casperson, and several other U.P. politicians.

James spoke about what he’s focusing on during his ‘Protect the American Dream Tour’.

John James said, “I believe there are more people who are concerned with the issues in Washington and bringing that back to Michigan, rather than taking Michigan’s concerns back to Washington. I’m looking forward to representing agriculture, automotive, mining, logging, making sure we address the concerns of folks up in Copper Country, but also addressing the folks who might be in the inner city of Detroit. Making sure that we have representation who can relate to the people who sent us there in the first place.”

James also had rallies organized in Iron Mountain and Traverse City.

