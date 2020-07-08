U.S. Senator Gary Peters speaks on legislation to establish National Institute of Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters has announced new legislation to streamline national manufacturing programs. It’s called the National Institute of Manufacturing Act.

The act would put dozens of federal manufacturing programs spread across a number of agencies all under one roof. Peters says this bill would ensure the U.S. makes manufacturing more of a national focus to remain the world’s leader in manufacturing.

“Really a broad recognition of the fact that we need to have a comprehensive of how we strengthen manufacturing,” said Peters. “Our global competitors do this. They do it successfully. When you thing of the success from Korea and places like Germany, who understand that manufacturing is absolutely critical to the national economies, they work in a cooperative way with private industry to make that industry stronger and enhance employment in their country.”

Right now, Peters says there are 58 different manufacturing programs in the federal government in 11 different agencies.

“They’re not coordinated,” said Peters. “It’s not efficient. Tax-payer money is being wasted. We need to focus on the mission which is to strengthen good paying manufacturing jobs in America. That’s what this is all about.”

The program is modeled after the National Institutes of Health which is made 27 different components. Each has its own specific research agenda, often focusing on particular diseases or body systems and each component works together.

“It’ll provide a one-stop hub for those industries to provide feedback to the federal government as to what’s working, what’s not,” said Peters. “But also will be very helpful in terms of regulations as regulations are put forward by the federal government.”