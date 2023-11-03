LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After nearly two months on strike, the UAW action against the Big 3 automakers is over. And many of the workers have laid down their picket signs and are returning to their jobs.

Workers returned to the GM Stamping Facility Thursday, the facility was shuttered temporarily after the UAW called a strike at the Delta Assembly Plant. Delta workers returned to the line Wednesday.

A redistribution center shut down during the strike also hit the floor Wednesday. Workers at the center are represented by UAW 1753. The UAW Local 1753 President tells 6 News members were happy to be back on the job and with the tentative deal struck by union negotiators and the automakers, particularly General Motors.

The biggest win the local president says was the elimination of tiers of employment. They also received a 25% wage increase and a return of the cost of living adjustment, or COLA, in pay schedules.

Anthony Graham is represented by 1753 and works at the distribution center. “They gave the welcome speech and then the safety overview,” Graham told 6 News. “They said everybody, we know this is your first day back, everybody relax. Stretch a little. We’re taking this nice and slow there’s no mandatory overtime. We’re just going to work our way into this. I was glad we stood for what we stood for but at the end of the day we have work to do, so let’s go back to work.”

While workers are returning to the job, the deal is tentative. A vote by UAW members still has to happen before a contract can be signed.

But signs are that is on the way. Some 3,300 employees at a Ford plant near Detroit just voted on the deal with Ford and more than 80% gave the deal a thumbs up. The Ford deal is similar to the one being offered by GM.