UAW official reports progress in talks with Fiat Chrysler

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2014 file photo, a Fiat logo pictured on a car in Milan, Italy. Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 confirmed that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot, its second bid this year to reshape the global auto industry facing huge challenges with the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A top official of the United Auto Workers union says negotiators have made a lot of progress with Fiat Chrysler but difficult issues remain.

Vice President Cindy Estrada said in an email to members Monday that negotiators have remained focused on contract talks despite what she called outside distractions.

Union President Gary Jones stepped down last week, and Regional Director Vance Pearson resigned Sunday in a widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe of the union.

Estrada says they’re committed to following the pattern agreement set with General Motors and Ford that provides job security. She didn’t give details of what issues remain.

General Motors workers settled with the union and ended a 40-day strike on Oct. 31. Ford workers approved a new four-year contract on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

DNR Deer Hunting Season Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR Deer Hunting Season Update"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2019"

Stress vaccine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress vaccine"

Rock the Socks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rock the Socks"

Iron Mountain falls in state semifinals to Pewamo-Westphalia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Mountain falls in state semifinals to Pewamo-Westphalia"