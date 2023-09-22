LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain updated union members Friday about the next steps in what he calls the Stand Up Strike against the Big Three automakers.

Friday’s update included the Lansing Redistribution Center on Mt Hope Rd. Fain said if nothing changes this, and dozens of other plants, will go on strike at noon Friday.

The Lansing Redistribution Center is represented by UAW Local 1753. According to GM it has 207 employees. GM says the Lansing Redistribution Center “work(s) to replenish inventory at part distribution centers and fulfill customer referral & dangerous goods orders.”

Other GM locations ‘standing up’ and going on strike will be:

(General Motors via AP)
GM FACILITY NAMELOCATION
Lansing RedistributionLansing, MI
Pontiac RedistributionPontiac, MI
Willow Run RedistributionBelleville, MI
Ypsilanti Processing CenterYpsilanti, MI
Davidson Rd. Processing CenterBurton, MI
Flint Processing CenterSwartz Creek, MI
Cincinnati Parts Dist.Westchester, OH
Denver Parts Dist.Aurora, CO
Hudson Parts Dist.Hudson, WI
Chicago Parts Dist.Bolingbrook, IL
Reno Parts Dist. CenterReno, NV
Rancho Cucamonga Parts Dist.Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Fort Worth Parts Dist.Roanoke, TX
Martinsburg Parts Dist.Martinsburg, WV
Jackson Parts Dist.Brandon, MS
Charlotte Parts Dist.Charlotte, NC
Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.Memphis, TN
Philadelphia Parts Dist.Lang Horne, PA
Source: UAW
FILE - A Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis has warned of a potential existential threat to large parts of the British car industry unless the government moves to alter the terms of its Brexit trade deal with the European Union. In a submission to a parliamentary inquiry into the supply of batteries for electric vehicles released Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall said it may not be able to keep its commitment to manufacture its new fleet of cars in the U.K. without changes to the terms of the deal. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
STELLANTIS FACILITY NAMELOCATION
MarysvilleMarysville, MI
Centerline PackagingCenter Line, MI
Centerline WarehouseCenter Line, MI
SherwoodWarren, MI
Warren PartsWarren, MI
QECAuburn Hills, MI
RomulusRomulus, MI
ClevelandStreetsboro, OH
MilwaukeeMilwaukee, WI
MinneapolisPlymouth, MN
DenverCommerce City, CO
ChicagoNaperville, IL
Los AngelesOntario, CA
PortlandBeaverton, OR
AtlantaMorrow, GA
WinchesterWinchester, VA
OrlandoOrlando, FL
DallasCarrollton, TX
New YorkTappan, NY
BostonMansfield, MA