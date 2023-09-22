LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain updated union members Friday about the next steps in what he calls the Stand Up Strike against the Big Three automakers.

Friday’s update included the Lansing Redistribution Center on Mt Hope Rd. Fain said if nothing changes this, and dozens of other plants, will go on strike at noon Friday.

The Lansing Redistribution Center is represented by UAW Local 1753. According to GM it has 207 employees. GM says the Lansing Redistribution Center “work(s) to replenish inventory at part distribution centers and fulfill customer referral & dangerous goods orders.”

Other GM locations ‘standing up’ and going on strike will be:

(General Motors via AP)

GM FACILITY NAME LOCATION Lansing Redistribution Lansing, MI Pontiac Redistribution Pontiac, MI Willow Run Redistribution Belleville, MI Ypsilanti Processing Center Ypsilanti, MI Davidson Rd. Processing Center Burton, MI Flint Processing Center Swartz Creek, MI Cincinnati Parts Dist. Westchester, OH Denver Parts Dist. Aurora, CO Hudson Parts Dist. Hudson, WI Chicago Parts Dist. Bolingbrook, IL Reno Parts Dist. Center Reno, NV Rancho Cucamonga Parts Dist. Rancho Cucamonga, CA Fort Worth Parts Dist. Roanoke, TX Martinsburg Parts Dist. Martinsburg, WV Jackson Parts Dist. Brandon, MS Charlotte Parts Dist. Charlotte, NC Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist. Memphis, TN Philadelphia Parts Dist. Lang Horne, PA Source: UAW

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)