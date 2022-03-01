MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People living in the Upper Peninsula with connections to Ukraine are sharing their perspective about ongoing situation involving Russia.

Violetta Boyle said they were born in Ukraine. Their family moved to and grew up in Ireland. Violetta said all of their family is back in Ukraine.

“My grandma currently is in Nova Kahovka which is currently under attack from the Russians and has been captured. We get ahold of her once maybe in the morning because she stays in her basement. She can hear everything that’s going on,” said Boyle.

Boyle spoke about the difficulties they are hearing their friends and family experience. “Just the other day, it was posted in our Ukrainian group that in my Grandma’s region, a family with a little girl was shot to death. They tried to save the little girl, and the ambulance took her away, but the Russians shot down the ambulance. It’s heartbreaking to hear because I have kids and to know this isn’t just one story. There are many more that are just like that. All I can ask for is prayers and help from anyone. From our government here in the U.S. From all of the governments in Europe. All the countries there. However you can help. Whether it’s food or more military equipment. Just anything is wanted and needed.”

Also living in the U.P. is Nataliia, Askhakova. They said they were born and raised in Kyiv Ukraine, and moved to the U.S. just three years ago.

“This is a big shock for me. Even though I’m here, my heart and my soul are in Kyiv, always,” said Askhakova.

After living in Kyiv for roughly 40 years, Askhakova is doing their best to stay in touch with all the people back home.

“It’s so terrible to see my city destroyed. All these buildings fall down. All the people just scared and run away. All my friends, I call my friends all the time. I connect with them, literally every one hour. I just want to know what are they doing now. All I hear from them are, we are scared. We are sitting in the basement, we are sitting in the shelter. They are with children. They sent me a photo how they are sitting in the basement with the children. I know all these people and it makes me very sad and cry all the time and I really don’t know how to help them.”

For people who are feeling like they don’t know how to help, Boyle made a few suggestions. “I would ask them to pray. That’s the most you can do. And if you know people in Poland, If you know people in those countries to see if they can help. To open their homes. To drop food off at the border. Offer their car services. There are lots of people looking for that and lots of people offering that. So if you know people or family in Poland, Romania, Moldova, in Hungary. See if you can get in contact and if they are even able to offer up a room.

Despite the uncertainty, Askhakova remains hopeful. “Like all Ukrainians. I strongly believe everything will be fine and Ukraine will win. We will show the whole world that even a little country can stand up and can fight for their Independence.”