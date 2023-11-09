IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – With the only remaining undefeated record among the U.P. football ranks, the Iron Mountain Mountaineers are cruising into their Regional Playoff Matchup against the Beal City Aggies.

“We’re having a great year,” said Iron Mountain Head Coach Robin Marttila. “Up to this point we’re 11-0, we won the district championship last week. That’s a great day, any time you can win a district championship at home. It was a great day for Mountaineer Football. I’d like to say congratulations all the other U.P. teams that did win a district championship, because a lot goes into it.”

“I think we’re playing well,” said Fulton Stroud, a Senior Tackle and Linebacker. “I think our offensive line is just blocking up front and our running backs are just really making plays.”

While the team won by an average of over 40 points per game in the regular season, in their biggest matchup against Negaunee, the team found themselves tied at 7 at halftime.

“The halftime of the Negaunee game, it’s a battle,” Marttila said. “It’s a 7-7 ball game. Negaunee is a very good football team and we’ve just got to go out and we’ve got to execute and make plays. That’s just where you’re at this time of year. Every team left has talent. Every team left has kids that have invested in the offseason and have played hard and it’s all about making plays on the big stage. So, you take one play at a time and try to get your kids not to think as much, just go out there and play football like they’ve done all year.

“I feel like when Negaunee got a punt return on us in the opening quarter that game, I felt like it was just kind of weird, because we haven’t been down all year,” Stroud said. “But I think we did good.”

“Negaunee, obviously, and then last week against Ishpeming,” said Luke Wolfe, a Senior Running Back and Linebacker. “I think we were too confident out of the gate and they came out and smacked us and that kind of was a little wake up call.”

With their backs against the wall, the Ishpeming Hematites came out strong against the Mountaineers in their District Playoff Matchup

“I feel like we came out kind of slow, just like not really playing our game,” Stroud said. “But I feel like Ishpeming came out a lot harder than they did the first time we played them and it was a good game.”

“I don’t know if they had different guys, or if they were just better,” Wolfe said. “I think they knew it could be their last game. And so they’re just playing their butts off and giving them everything. They were a good team.”

Now the team sets their sights on Beal City, hoping to capitalize on what has the makings of a season for the record books.

“Defending them on the jet sweep, mostly. That’s a big play for them,” Wolfe said. “And then they have some decent receivers, so we’re focusing on that, and then kind of run a little different defense from what’s traditional for us, but hopefully it’ll work out.”

“It’s mostly defense because, obviously, we played them a couple of years ago and they beat us by a lot,” Stroud said. “So I feel like our defense really has to step up and stop their run game on the outside”

“They want to run the jet sweep. They want to put their athletes in space. They’re very good at it,” Marttila said. “They’re very athletic, like I said, and that’s their game plan and their game plan is not going to change. Our game plan is not going to change. You are who you are and you’ve just got to go out and block and tackle. Hats off to all the kids because it’s a long season. It’s a grind, you know, you start the preseason. Then all of a sudden we’re in, this is the 12th week, so you’re at 14 weeks, and there’s a lot that goes into it. So I just want to credit the kids for coming to practice every day and just giving it all they’ve got.